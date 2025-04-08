ITV plc (LON:ITV) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ITV stock opened at GBX 69.39 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.21. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 61.29 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.13).
ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITV will post 1120 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 267,242 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01), for a total value of £211,121.18 ($268,738.77). Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
