Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 5,567,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.