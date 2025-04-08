Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 5,567,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.