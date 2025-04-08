Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 393.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

