JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170,649 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $986,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

