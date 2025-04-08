JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $586,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,664,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,213,260.94. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:JELD opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.