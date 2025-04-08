Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.81. 10,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 14,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

