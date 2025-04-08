JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.09. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.15. This trade represents a 70.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,767 shares of company stock worth $48,326,134. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

