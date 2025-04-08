Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 107.7% increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 128.66 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.19).

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 10.20 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Insider Activity

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69), for a total value of £46,423.65 ($59,093.24). Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.