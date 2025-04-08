JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.10 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 45.2% increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance

JAGI opened at GBX 338.84 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.23. The company has a market cap of £248.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 323 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 394 ($5.02).

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targeting income without compromising on Asia’s growth

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world’s fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth.

Key points:

Expertise – Managed by emerging market veterans.

Portfolio – Manager’s focus on seeking out Asia’s best growth ideas.

Results – Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually.

Why invest in this trust

Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia’s fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region.

Investment objective

Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.