JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 50,283 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $80.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

