JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $409.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.13.

Shares of AON stock traded up $10.14 on Tuesday, reaching $374.49. 178,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

