JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,676,000 after buying an additional 58,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

