JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $287.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

PGR traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.00. 979,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.73. Progressive has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This represents a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after purchasing an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

