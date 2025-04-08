JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

BWIN opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

