JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Position Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,917,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,214,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,697,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPEF opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

