JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 147,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

