JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $47.96. 4,587,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,941,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.