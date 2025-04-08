JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $47.96. 4,587,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,941,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.
The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
