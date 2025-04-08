Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

FDUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 189,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,005. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $611.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

