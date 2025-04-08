Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $17.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 230,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $776.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 108,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

