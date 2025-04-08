Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Price

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 1,420,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,964. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.