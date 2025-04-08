Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $83.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $9,360,285.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,420,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,459,290.09. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 869.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kellanova by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

