Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.6 %

K stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $9,329,347.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,534,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,558,970 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

