Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.89 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.89 ($0.97) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 133.6% increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kerry Group Trading Up 3.3 %

KYGA opened at GBX 93 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

