Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.89 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.89 ($0.97) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 133.6% increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kerry Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of LON:KYGA opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.
About Kerry Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.