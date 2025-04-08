KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 653,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,172. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.