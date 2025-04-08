KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Price

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.70. 106,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,815. Nordson has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

