Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

