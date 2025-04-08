KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,393,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,700. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.