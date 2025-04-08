KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,330,636 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $638,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,910,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

KKR stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

