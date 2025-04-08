Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Knife River by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Knife River by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.