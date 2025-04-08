Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 1,376,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,572,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340.60. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,610. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

