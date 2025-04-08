Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 252,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 104.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

