Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Kuraray Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

