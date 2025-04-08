Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6,419.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325,911 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $537,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

