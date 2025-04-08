Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MUJ opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
