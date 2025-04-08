Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $334,000 Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,662 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 236,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 168,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PML opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.