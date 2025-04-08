Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $310,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kirby by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 142,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

