Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $379,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

D opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

