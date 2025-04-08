Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 49.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

