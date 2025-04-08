Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 49.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
ALGM stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
