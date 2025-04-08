Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 141,495 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 141,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIK. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 201,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, insider Laura A. Defelice bought 40,766 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,036.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,413.84. The trade was a 614.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

CIK stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

