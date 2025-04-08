Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 416 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $496.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5,516.57, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $683.08 and its 200-day moving average is $662.00. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

