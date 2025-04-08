Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $301,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

