Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE XFLT opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.52%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.64%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.