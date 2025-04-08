Landstar System (LSTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/7/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $161.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
Landstar System Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. 14,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
See Also
