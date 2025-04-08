Landstar System (LSTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $161.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. 14,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

