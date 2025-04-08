Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE LGI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

