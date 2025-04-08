Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $516,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $277.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.2 %

ECL opened at $230.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,911.80. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

