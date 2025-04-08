Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,704,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $423,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TRP opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $50.37.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

