Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 743,370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $575,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after purchasing an additional 501,833 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $233.82 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

