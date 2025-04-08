Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,838,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 480,114 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $502,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,944,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $212,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.